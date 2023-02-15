Arcade antique store is growing

There are several antique and second-hand stores that have become a day trip for antique enthusiasts.

ARCADE, N.Y. — In Wyoming County, a big antique store is getting bigger.

Junk and Disorderly Art & Antiques already boasts 6,000 square feet and 45 vendors and will be expanding in March, adding a couple of thousand square feet of space.

The Village of Arcade, nestled near where Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Erie County come together, has several antique and second-hand stores and has become a day trip for antique enthusiasts.

Dee Dee Crouse runs the shop 6 days a week with hubby Tim and canine ambassador Fergus. It's a fun store to browse around, and Tim recommends you walk around twice because it's easy to miss something the first time around.

They don't have a website but have information and lots of pictures on their Facebook page. They are located at 265 Main Street in Arcade.