Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade.

On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.

"He is being rewarded for his negligence with what he has always wanted, an order to demolish the building," Tim Tielman with the Campaign For Greater Buffalo told 2 On Your Side. "So that's wrong, and you know, we would join the city or join whoever to fight this unjust demolition. We certainly support public ownership of this building."

There is a seven day stay on the judge's decision, which will allow for anyone to file an appeal.

Unlike the Great Northern Grain Elevator on Ganson Street, the City of Buffalo is expected to file one as part of their eminent domain effort.