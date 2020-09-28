Josh Allen gives Oishei patients a boost with virtual visits

The Bills QB recently bonded with 15-year-old Alex Newark of Ellicottville over more than football.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen battles it out every week on the field, but he knows that every day in the hospital, kids are battling for their lives.

So as part of his partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital, the Bills quarterback recently virtually visited some of the patients there, by talking with them over a tablet. That included 15-year-old Alex Newark of Ellicottville, who has been fighting osteocarcoma since he was 11. He thought he had beat it, but then found out in June that the cancer was back.

For Alex, the isolation in the hospital, especially during a pandemic, has taken its toll. So the virtual visit from Allen was a welcome boost.

"That kind of lifted my spirits and made me more energetic and happier," he told 2 On Your Side.

The guys bonded over more than football. They both also love fishing and the outdoors.

"I don't really follow football that much, but I thought it was cool that I could meet Josh Allen and I invited him down for a little fishing trip in Ellicottville sometime, so I'm hoping that'll happen," Alex said.