Josh Allen channels inner Phil Mickelson

Josh Allen dressed-up as pro-golfer Phil Mickelson before Sunday's Halloween match-up, but Allen says it is more than just a costume.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills took on the Miami Dolphin's in Orchard Park on Halloween Sunday, and some players didn't dress in their normal pre-game attire.

One person in particular was quarterback Josh Allen. He dressed up as pro-golfer Phil Mickelson and he said that this costume is more than just a costume, its an inspiration.

During his post game interview Allen was asked about the idea to be golfers and he told reporters his inspiration came from the time when Mickelson chatted with some members of the team after he won the PGA Championship.

Allen said that Mickelson talked about finding his "inner zen" or "inner peace" to help keep calm during difficult situations. Allen said in the press conference, "I know I don't play well when I'm frustrated, so hearing that from a hall of fame golfer, one of the best of all time to say that resonated with me because that's exactly how I feel too."

Allen did also say that originally, inspiration for the costume came to him in a dream; saying he dreamt the team was dressed as pro golfers and he chose Mickelson.

Twitter was also loving the costume. The Bills posted the picture and Phil Mickelson himself tweeted back: "I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is Go Bills"

The Buffalo Bills twitter tweeted out this photo saying "Phil's Mafia Bills Mafia," and the golfer himself replied to the tweet. Mickelson responded by saying "Josh Allen just became the most seductive man on the planet."