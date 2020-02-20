BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday, is "National Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day," and the Buffalo Museum of Science is inviting girls and their families to celebrate during their week of from school.

Girls have the opportunity to meet leading women from the S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) fields in Western New York on Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The museum is offering family-friendly activities each day of National Engineers Week. They're part of a traveling exhibit sponsored by Northtrop Grumman, and are included in regular museum admission.

Additional National Engineers Week events include:

Friday: the visitors can explore alligator holes, busy bees, the super strength of glaciers and streams as part of Natural Engineering Day.

Saturday: the museum will recognize Teen STEM Initiative Day with activities focused on medical, chemical, aeronautical, and other kinds of engineering.

For more information, visit sciencebuff.org.

