BUFFALO, N.Y. — Professional equestrians from all over New York State, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, and beyond are competing at a prestigious horse show in Buffalo this weekend.

The Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center is hosting their International Horse Show Friday through Sunday. The event is open to the public, with the main jumping and hunter events taking place Friday and Saturday. All proceeds from the event will help the organization provide riding lessons for children with special needs across Western New York.

Admission: Free for all days and times excluding Friday and Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Admission during those times is $5 per person.

Parking: Amherst Street or Great Arrow Drive. Weekend parking is available at the Tapestry Charter School.

Times:

Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 .p.m

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Full event details are available by clicking here.