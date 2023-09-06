International Yoga Day to be celebrated in Niagara Falls

The Consulate General of India and a local organization are celebrating International Yoga Day with Niagara Falls as a backdrop on June 17th.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Consulate General of India and a local organization are celebrating International Yoga Day with Niagara Falls as a backdrop. This is the first time they're celebrating the day with the community.

Even though International Yoga Day is about two weeks away, it will be celebrated in Niagara Falls on June 17. Organizers need an RSVP by June 10.

International Yoga Day is set aside to celebrate and bring awareness to this practice worldwide. And that's why the Consulate General of India and CHAI, which is also known as the Council of Heritage and Arts of India, organized the event in Niagara Falls.

Kaily Golba is one of the yoga instructors who will lead their yoga day event. She's been practicing yoga for over a decade and has been teaching it for the past five years. She said yoga is beneficial for everybody, no matter what your experience level is.

"Yoga can be intimidating at times, but just getting yourself to yoga can be the hardest part of the practice. Once you show up to the class everything else comes naturally. You'll have your teacher. You'll have your guide. You'll just have your nonjudgment of yourself. Just give the best effort that you can. It's good for our character, our health. It's good to dedicate yourself to things we aren't comfortable of doing- but maybe that's something that can help us and bring benefits to us," Golba said.

Golba and the entire CHAI team hope you'll benefit from this event.