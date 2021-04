PERRY, N.Y. — Friday's Daybreak took viewers back in time to visit with unusual reptiles and amphibians.

Don't worry! These rarely seen critters are safely cared for by an experienced staff at Prehistoric World.

The attraction, which is located in Perry, New York, invites visitors to touch or hold a variety of animal residents. Snakes, salamanders, turtles, iguanas, monitors and many more species are waiting to meet new friends.