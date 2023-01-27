Influential people in WNY honored at Buffalo History Museum exhibit

"History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a sequel, of sorts. "History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history.

Now through May 1, the Buffalo History Museum is showing one-of-a-kind items related to men and women that made a lasting mark on Buffalo or nearby areas. The first History Makers exhibit was on display in 2019.

Some familiar names include Frederick Law Olmsted, Glenn Curtiss, Father Baker, and John Albright. Some remarkable people you probably never heard of, all with a Buffalo or Western New York connection, are also included.

For example, William Wells Brown had a remarkable life. He was born in enslaved person in Kentucky, and is escaped to Buffalo. It's here that he operated a steamship bringing escaped slaves over to Canada for about a decade.

After that he teams up with the Massachusetts anti slavery society writes his novel and becomes the first African American to be published in both a playwright, a novel. Incredibly, by the end of his life ends up becoming a medical doctor in Boston.

See Brown's story and about a dozen other remarkable men and women at History Makers II, at the Buffalo History Museum.