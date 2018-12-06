Father's Day is coming up on Sunday and what better way to capture the essence of Dad

than with a sculpture of his head made of cheese?

Kraft is offering a limited number of custom made sculptures carved out of blocks of its sharp cheddar cheese. If you want to get in on this, you can place a bid on E-Bay before 6 o'clock tonight. You should know, though, the bidding started at $500. Only five sculptures will be made.

The winners will get their cheddar heads in time for Father's Day. But the company stresses they should not be eaten. All the proceeds from this auction will benefit Feeding America.

Just in time for summer and perfect for Pete, it's underwater hockey!

They call it Octopush. The British Championship was held over the weekend.

A diving club in England invented the sport as a way to stay in shape.

Two teams of up to ten players each compete. Six players are underwater at a time.

It is apparently every bit as rough as ice hockey but there are no pads, no helmets -- just fins and fury!

Pete says his teammates would not be cut out for the underwater version of the sport due to their "buoyancy."

And speaking of buoyancy. Yes. These are male models with pregnant bellies.

This is from London Fashion Week Men's. The look is the brain child of Chinese designer Xander Zhou who accessorized with prosthetic baby bumps. Zhou's latest collection is called New World Baby.

It all seems really edgy until you realize it could probably just be called Old Fashioned Beer Gut.

