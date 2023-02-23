Icy weather leads to dozens of flight delays and cancellations at the Buffalo Airport

Close to 50 flights were delayed in and out of Buffalo, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were planning on flying in or out of Buffalo Wednesday night or Thursday morning, your plans were likely delayed or cancelled due to icy weather.

As of Thursday morning, the storm had impacted at least 50 arrivals and departures at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Most departures before 8:30 a.m. were listed as delayed or cancelled.

Airport and NFTA officials have been monitoring conditions since before the storm started. NFTA communications manager Kelly Khatib says the airport is continuing operations while taking some extra precautions.

"Right now on hand at any time, we usually have about 48,000 gallons of potassium acetate," she said. "That's what's going to help us de-ice the runways, things like that. We're keeping in contact with the National Weather Service, and of course with all the airlines, to make sure that things are running smoothly."

Khatib says it's always best to check your flight status directly with your airline before you go to the airport.