Iconic local sausage makers celebrating 100 years in business

On Friday, Mineo & Sapio will be selling sausage sandwiches at Flying Bison Brewing Co. for 100 pennies, or $1, to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is a story about an unusually shaped sausage, and how you can get one.

John Mineo opened his meat market 100 years ago, and Sy Sapio came by a couple of decades later changed the shape of their signature product and made Buffalo history.

“It was actually Sy’s idea to target the fast food sub shops, so they came up with a new form of the sausage patty," said John Pierro, the owner's son. "During the 70s my father targeted those markets and did a heavy direct delivery to the sub shops.”

The owners of the iconic WNY establishment wanted to celebrate by giving back to their community. The business recently donated 100 pounds of food to local food pantries.

“We donated 100 pounds of product to FeedMoreWNY and St. Luke’s," Pierro said. "We just want to help families in need, put food on their table. And we want to celebrate with everybody locally.”