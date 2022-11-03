IceCycle for Roswell Park returns to Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Think of it like the Ride for Roswell, but on stationary bikes, and put on ice. Roswell Park's newest cycling fundraiser will be back at Riverworks on Ganson Street on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th.
Hundreds of riders from dozens of local cycling studios will come together for the second annual IceCycle to End Cancer. As of Friday morning, the event had already raised close to $367,000 for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.
Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg was the top fundraising team, with close to $50,000 in donations.
There are still open bikes if you'd like to join a team or a virtual option for people who'd like to ride along on their own bike at home. Learn more by clicking here.