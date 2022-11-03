IceCycle for Roswell Park returns to Buffalo Riverworks

The two-day cycling event has already raised more than $366,000 for Roswell Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Think of it like the Ride for Roswell, but on stationary bikes, and put on ice. Roswell Park's newest cycling fundraiser will be back at Riverworks on Ganson Street on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th.

Hundreds of riders from dozens of local cycling studios will come together for the second annual IceCycle to End Cancer. As of Friday morning, the event had already raised close to $367,000 for the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg was the top fundraising team, with close to $50,000 in donations.