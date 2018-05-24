Ice + bumper cars: it's the newest Western New York combination that we didn't know we needed until it arrived.

Hosted by the Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport, ice bumper cars will be available to the public starting Friday, May 25th.

Each custom car is built with a large PVC air tube, wrapping the metal frame and cushioning the car and its riders from jarring impacts with other cars.

No skates required, and no skills required; all you need is two arms and the ability to be transferred into one of the cars, and you're free to bump and slide like everyone else.

Children 6 or older who are taller than 42 inches can ride or drive on their own, and children between the ages of 3-5 can ride with an adult driver.

The first Cheap Skate featuring these bumper cars will start at 11:00am, but there is plenty of unused ice time if you'd like to try it with your friends and family.

Check out the Cornerstone Arena's website for their schedule and contact information.

