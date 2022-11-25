Ice at Canalside on track to open as planned Friday

Fridays' opening night celebration starts at 5:30 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite historic snow a week ago and a drizzly start to the day, the Ice at Canalside is set to open as scheduled for skating on Friday.

The season opening celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ Nicholas Picholas, lights, fireworks, as well as ice bikes, free hot chocolate, and more.

"Our ops crews and our staff did a great job to clear the ice, clear the pathways around the ice, and we are opening at 1 o'clock," Business Development Manager Mike Spong said.

Fans attending Friday night's Sabres game can get free skate rental with proof of their game ticket. There will also be a mascot race on skates between Sabretooth, Buster Bison, Chicken Wing, and Santa Claus.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is presenting the 9th annual season of skating. The attraction welcomed more than 60,000 visitors last winter.