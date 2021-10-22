Hurry, before the season ends for the Cambria Corn Maze

The Niagara County attraction is nearing the end of their seasonal run.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — While most autumn attractions around here want you to hang out, this one wants you to get lost.

In central Niagara County there's the Cambria Corn Maze, with two more weekends of fun, two mazes for you to navigate.

It’s fun, but dress prepared. Niagara County has had a wet fall. Wear your rain boots, your work boots, your dirtiest sneakers, as the track is often muddy.

Our advice: just accept that it's muddy and come have a good time.

To get through the maze it takes, on average, a half hour. And if you're really not good at navigating - 45 minutes.

The design was sponsored by a local construction equipment business, and there are three construction vehicles here for kids to climb around.

There are inquisitive animal friends to meet, kettle corn and other concessions for sale, a hay maze for the little ones to play around, and of course pumpkins for sale.

Only six days left, including Friday. Here are their hours:

Fridays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.