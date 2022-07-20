How to prepare for Wednesday's extreme heat

New York State has cooling centers set up, including several in WNY counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With extreme heat expected for Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take it seriously.

"I am urging all New Yorkers to prepare for heat and humidity this week and to keep a close eye on the weather over the next couple of days," Gov. Hochul said. "As New Yorkers, we take care of one another, so please don't forget to check on neighbors, especially seniors, those with young children, and people with disabilities."

Heat-related deaths are the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin, rapid pulse and breathing, a body temperature of more than 105 degrees, and loss of alertness or confusion.

The state has a map of cooling centers available here, with several in three Western New York counties.

National Grid is also expecting a high energy demand Wednesday. It's asking customers to limit energy use between peak hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., by turning thermostats up a few degrees, using fans to spread cool air around, unplugging small appliances or electronic devices, and using window air conditioners to pre-cool your home.