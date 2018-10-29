Another week is starting and I'm pleased to report that we're starting with some trending stories to renew your faith in humanity and the Internet--almost. You'll see what I mean. We'll get there.

First,an update to a story that had a lot of people glued to a Michigan photographer's social media.

Matthew Dippel took a beautiful shot at Yosemite National park on October 6th. He tried to find the couple that day to share it with them, but they were already gone. So, he asked the internet for help. The photo was shared all over the world and this weekend he posted an update that he found the couple.

He wrote on Facebook. "Everybody meet Charlie Bear and his fiancee Melissa." Dippel said. Charlie told him he actually captured the second proposal. Charlie called it the more special and official one.

Dippel wrote, "huge congratulations to you two. I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, maybe one day we will finally meet in person!"

This was another occasion where people were crying hoax but we don't need that kind of negativity in our lives right now. I'm going to stay optimistic on this one.

Halloween is almost here. How about this for a last minute costume.

My Internet boyfriend, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, is pretty popular this year and why not? He's practically made for the holiday--for a lot of reasons. He's showing up in jack-o-lantern form as well as in costumes on all ages and species.

He really is perfect if you can't decide between scary or funny.

We can only imagine that no one is happier about this development than Gritty himself.

And finally if you think that's bad, you're gonna hate this.

I'm just going to say it: Clamdy Canes!

One more time--Clamdy Canes!

The company who brought us mac and cheese flavored candy canes have outdone themselves this Holiday season with clam-flavored candy canes.

The Seattle-based Archie McPhee is selling their online in boxes of six for 5.95.

They're calling them "one shell of a candy" and according to the website limiting customers to five boxes per order to due their popularity.

If you think this is the ultimate gag gift, watch the video. Melissa's suggestion may just have you reconsidering the Clamdy Cane.

