How Bills Twitter reacted to the Week 2 win in Miami

From the multiple interruptions to a special storyline for one player, there was a lot to keep track of on social media during the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Josh Allen's big game to the multiple interruptions, Bills fans had a lot to say about the team's Week 2 win in Miami, and they said it on social media.

From the broadcast truck power outage to the lightning delay, Bills fans voiced their frustrations and possible solutions to the issues, like offering their own generations from home. Let's just say it was a popular day for the dumper fire GIF.

The power outage robbed Bills fans from seeing a moment they've been waiting months for Stefon Diggs' first touchdown as a member of the team.

Luckily, the team account shared an exclusive look at the 22-yard pass from Josh Allen that landed Diggs in the end zone. That illustration went viral, gaining more than 2,000 retweets and almost 8,000 likes.

Here's a storyline you may have missed in all the other excitement. Sunday was first "Ferguson Bowl." Bills Longsnapper Reid Ferguson and his brother, Blake, who plays the same position for Miami, met for the first time in their pro careers. Their mom and dad were there to cheer them on, and they got a photo on the field together after the game.

Both Reid brothers played football at LSU, which also shared some photos over the years in honor of the special moment.

LSU ➡️ The League pic.twitter.com/ct9p3ru80Z — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2020

Just because some of the Bills players were out of the game with injuries didn't keep them from sharing their thoughts on the win. Both Josh Norman and Jonathan Feliciano live tweeted the game and posted celebratory messages afterwards.

Bills Win is All that matters!!! — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 20, 2020

I love you @JoshAllenQB — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) September 20, 2020