Hoover's Dairy delivering on tradition for more than a century

SANBORN, N.Y. — One local farm is holding on to the tradition they've had for more than a century. Milk deliveries in those classic glass bottles.

Hoover's Farm delivers milk to various locations including Grand Island, Lewiston, and Niagara Falls.

They have a quick turnaround. All the milk you see in this video above has already been sold. Three times a week, they receive milk from area farms.

During this time, they process the milk to get it ready to go out on deliveries and into your homes. Rob Hoover is the fourth generation at Hoover's Dairy.

Hoover said they always try upgrading their system like adding tablets to their trucks to make the deliveries quicker. He said they are not changing what they are doing, but they always looking to find ways to try and make their product better and keep their family legacy alive.

"To be doing this for so many years, you know, I worked with my dad. I worked with my grandfather for 40 years. You know, every day and now working with my son and daughter. It's pretty neat. It's more of a lifestyle I guess through the farm work and everything else. It is seven days a week," Hoover said.

To sign up for deliveries, all you have to do is select the milk you want and they will come and deliver it to your home. They also have things like eggs and bread for sale. You just have to make sure your order is over $10.

They also ask that you return the glass bottles. They are an eco-friendly business. So they wash and reuse the bottles. You can keep the cap.