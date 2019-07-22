BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 400 homeowners in Buffalo are putting the finishing touches on their gardens as they prepare to welcome thousands of visitors to their back, front, and side yards next weekend.

Garden Walk Buffalo is celebrating it's 25th anniversary. The event draws between 60 and 70 thousand people each year for free, self-guided tours of private gardens in Buffalo. Many of the visitors come from out of state and out of the country, bringing a total economic impact of $4.5 million each summer.

When:

Saturday and Sunday, July 27th and 28th

10am - 4pm

Where:

Homes and businesses throughout the City of Buffalo in the following neighborhoods:

Elmwood Village

Symphony Circle & Kleinhans

The Cottage District

Historic West Village

Allentown

Fargo Estate Neighborhood

Columbus Park/Prospect Hill

Park Meadow

Parkside

Download the full 2019 map here.

Cost: Free

What's New for 2019:

Butterfly Release Kickoff, Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m., Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue

Expanded footprint, now including the Park Meadow and Parkside neighborhoods, as well as the Martin House

Explore Buffalo docents will be on each Garden Walk shuttle throughout the weekend, pointing out significant architecture and historic sites

New shuttle routes: Shuttles run from 10am-4pm. Be on a shuttle by 3:30 to get back to your starting point

A commemorative floral mural by artist Cassandra Ott at 831 Elmwood Avenue, between Lafayette and Lancaster Avenues, to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both the Elmwood Village Association and Garden Walk Buffalo

More Information: www.gardenwalkbuffalo.org