Hey everybody! It's another Festival Fest--the greatest thing to happen to Monday since the three-day weekend. Festival Fest is the thing we do where we talk about things to do in Western New York. If you're new to all of it here's the deal: we try to make Monday a little more more fun by looking ahead to all the fun things happening for the weekend ahead.

Now that you're up to speed, let's jump in!

This week, Festival Fest visited Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence. They are hosting their Bee Happy Honey Harvest on September 30th. Families can come and learn more about the sweet magic made by Kelkenberg's own hive masters.

If you prefer a different kind of buzz in your ears, check out the Buffalo Metal Festival happening September 29th.

Also happening The WNY Pagan Pride Day September 30th

The last weekend of September has a lot to offer in the way of Oktoberfests including:

The Old Falls Street Oktoberfest

The 2018 Oktoberfest at the Terminal

Black Rock River Oktoberfest presented by the Grant-Amherst Business Association

And there's also one Locktoberfest where else but Amherst! Just kidding. It's in Lockport on September 29th.

Also don't miss the Larkinville Block Party September 29th,

Colden Festival and the Roycroft Campus Fall Festival both running September 29th and 30th

Plus, the Wallmore Inn in Sanborn is hosting its Fallmore Inn Harvest Festifall (see what they did there?) on September 29th.

Also happening on the 29th, Thin Man Brewery (the only brewery operating in Elmwood village) hosts Zwanze Day. We may not be 100% or even 13% sure how to pronounce that but will it really matter after a few beers?

Buffalo Whiskey Riot (that's fun to say) takes over Adam's Mark Hotel on September 29th.

Bourbon Bacon and BBQ brings a tasty trifecta to the Lloyd Taco Factory in WIlliamsville Septebmer 30th.

If you're looking for some family fun totally don't miss the Totally Southtowns Family Festival September 29th in East Aurora

And (as always) it seems there are always more events than there is time to mention them. Here are a few you didn't see in this week's Festival Fest:

The World Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Great Pumpkin Farm

St. Mary's High School holds its first ever Lancer 5K Friday, September 28th.

AND FINALLY...we have some big news! Festival Fest now has its own email. If you have ideas for events you'd like to see on Festival Fest, drop us a line at festivalfest@wgrz.com.

We may not be able to mention every event on air (even though Kate really tries,) but we can always include them online!

Thank you for keeping us posted!

