Hofbrauhaus Buffalo set for month and a half of Oktoberfest celebrations

The German beer hall on Scott Street will host festivities through the end of October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Germany, Oktoberfest is traditionally a 16-day celebration starting in September. Buffalo's Hofbräuhaus on Scott Street is extending the celebration to six weeks, and it all starts on Saturday.

On Saturday 16, Sabres Alumni Brian Gionta will kick off the Oktoberfest Buffalo at 6 p.m. Opening day festivities will include a sausage eating contest presented by Wardynski's and Latina Boulevard Foods at 5 p.m., a barrel tapping parade at 6 p.m., and a stein holding competition at 8 p.m.

There will be music every night and special events including bier pairing dinners on Sept. 22 and Oct. 19, Canadian Night featuring The Strictly Hip on Sept. 29, an 80s party featuring Nerds Gone Wild on Sept. 30, The Disco at Oktoberfest on Oct. 8, Polish American Heritage Night on Oct. 13, and a Haunted Haus Party featuring XOXO Pop Band on Oct. 29.