Hilltop holiday light show dazzles East Aurora

The family behind the amazing display is also collecting donations for the Rural Outreach Center.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An amazing holiday display is really lighting things up in East Aurora, and it's become the talk of the town. The family behind it hopes it brings people joy this season, and inspires them to give back to others.

The Hilltop Light Show comes on every night at the corner of Boies and Schopper Roads in East Aurora. The homeowners, Michael and Ashlee Bojanowski, say they created the 40-minute long, synchronized show featuring popular songs and 15-thousand lights - just to spread a little cheer at the end of a tough year, and give families a safe social distanced holiday activity.

When they saw how many people the show attracted over the first weekend, the Bojanowski's knew they wanted to use the attention to help a local charity, too. So they launched a Go Fund Me for the Rural Outreach Center, which serves more than 40-thousand people living in poverty in the Southtowns and Southern Tier.

"It's been a good show, good turnout," Michael Bojanowski told 2 On Your Side. "Work over about two months, I have about 100 hours into it. It's all worth it, I mean just seeing people come out here, enjoying it."

"We did not know about it ahead of time, which makes it even more exciting from my perspective, because it's simply people seeing a need and doing what they can," said Frank Cerny of the Rural Outreach Center. "Whatever they can to meet that need, and it's been fun to see the response to people going up there and seeing the display."

The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday through Sundays until 10 p.m. To hear the music, you just tune your radio to 91.1 FM when you get there.

To give to the GoFundMe for the Rural Outreach Campaign, click here.