Let's start with nightmares and then bring in Big Bird. It will make us all feel better.

We are creeping ever more closely to Halloween and it seems like this time of year everything has to be spookier--where we live, where we work, where we shop, what we see on TV, even what we eat.

If you thought candy corn was the stuff of nightmares--which it is (unless your taste buds are on vacation like Patrick Hammer's apparently are) Burger King would like a word with you.

The chain is introducing a whole new monstrosity to its menu and it is known as the Nightmare King.

Let me break it down for you--it features beef, chicken, cheese, bacon mayo and onions all nicely entombed in a bright green bun. Yes. Green.

Here is perhaps the best part: the people at Burger King conducted a sleep study and determined the burger actually does increase the number of nightmares because of all the various proteins. The Nightmare burger caused actual nightmares to increase by 3 and a half times. If you dare, the burger will be available starting Monday but will vanish by November 1st.

Interesting strategy here. Still, we think it probably tastes pretty good.

Many of us grew up with him and we never even knew it.

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney first moved onto Sesame Street in 1969. He has been the heart, soul and voice of its beloved feathered friend to all, Big Bird, ever since. Funny enough, the man who brought the gentle yellow giant to life also was the voice behind Sesame's notorious grouch, Oscar.

At 85, Spinney says the demands of his job have become more difficult. He is retiring today.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will carry on in the role. Vogel also plays Kermit the Frog.

