BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a lot happening on the Hertel Avenue strip this weekend, including your first chance to check out the newly unveiled restorations at one of its most recognizable landmarks.

The historic North Park Theatre is back open after being shut down for a few weeks to allow for crews to complete the restoration work in the lobby. It's the final stage of a process that has been more than five years in the making.

"The most recent work has been to remove the ceiling above the box office to restore the 1920 original ceiling. All the plaster work, all the original paints," said Ray Barker.

More than 600 people were there Thursday night to celebrate the milestone with a showing of the new Elton John biopic, "Rocketman." The film will have continued showings all weekend.

"Taron Egerton plays Elton John, and we had many people with tears in their eyes from the first showing last night, and saying that he might win an Oscar," Barker said. "So if you're an Elton John fan, you've gotta come down for the weekend."

Also happening in the North Buffalo neighborhood this weekend, the inaugural Hertel Alley Street Art Festival. Dozens of street artists from Buffalo and beyond will transform the alleyway behind the buildings on Hertel between Colvin & Traymore. The public is invited to watch them as they work, and enjoy offerings from local vendors and more. The festival will run from 11am - 6pm on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd.

All the weekend excitement will begin Friday evening, when shops and restaurants along Hertel will open their doors for the popular "Shop, Rock, and Stroll" series, from 6-9 pm. The event features live music and more up and down the avenue.