Here's what's new at the Burchfield Penney Art Center

Several new exhibitions are underway and there's a way to see it for free.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven’t been to Burchfield Penney Art Center in a few months, there's a lot of new exhibits on display.

And if you’ve never been there, we'll tell you how you can visit for free.

The impressive gallery, on the Buffalo State campus, has several new installations.

We’re in the home stretch for Royalty, by Taeyoul Ryu, a lovely collection. Also in its final weeks: this exhibition of the colorful and surreal works by Leroi Johnson, a Buffalo-born artist who has a daytime gig as local attorney.

He describes his work as "electric primitive". The color draws you in, but there is a deeper message.

According to Scott Propreack, executive director: "Even if it's social justice, Leroi's trying to share a message that we are all people, we are very complicated, we all have multiple sides, and we share so much. So it shows there's space for everybody in the exhibition."

The center focuses on contemporary art and emphasizes local artists. New to the gallery: The Art of the Mirabo Press, merging artistry and print-making.

And a new Charles Burchfield showing, focusing less of his works and more on his words.

The beloved WNY based artist had a habit of composing and saving self-affirmations that popped into his head, similar to inspirational quotes.