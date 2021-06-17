Here are the details for Nik Wallenda's walk at D'Youville on Thursday

The internationally known daredevil will be on campus for the grand opening of the new HUB facility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably remember where you were when you watched Nik Wallenda's international tightrope walk over Niagara Falls on June 15th, 2012. It's been nine years, almost to the day, since the daredevil completed that death-defying stunt. Now he's back in Western New York for another unbelievable act that will celebrate the grand opening of D'Youville's new Health Professionals HUB facility.

Wallenda's walk is set to take place at approximately 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon. He will cross a 320-foot wire from the top of the Montante Library building on D'Youville's campus to the top of the new HUB building. The wire is 5/8 inches in width and it will be the longest high-wire walk ever in the City of Buffalo. Wallenda will be five stories off the ground.

We're just days away from our grand opening of the Health Professionals Hub. We can't wait to welcome our students, staff, and community members to come together to celebrate. Stay tuned as we share more peaks inside the Hub and our official celebration on June 17. pic.twitter.com/76jurcFvfV — D'Youville College (@DYouville) June 15, 2021

The walk will start directly after the grand opening ceremony for the HUB, which will provide residents of Buffalo's West Side with primary care services and D'Youville students with real-life training for careers in healthcare.