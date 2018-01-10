Festival Fest is the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York. I do it on Mondays because people are grumpy on Mondays and I bring my chair because you never know when someone is going to challenge you to race--like, for example, speed demon Heather Ly, who broke her foot and now scoots around on her scooter at lightning speed!

Check out the video to see how she really go things moving for this week's Festival Fest!

Let's Go!

We begin this week in one of the most beautiful places in Western New York--Letchworth State Park.

It's holding its 43rd Annual Letchworth Arts and Crafts show October 6 - 8. Admission is free but you do have to pay $10 per car to get in to the park.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is holding its Annual Pumpkin Drop. Look out!

They're also featuring pumpkin carving so bring your sharpest artistic eye to Clarence!

You may also see the Experience Psychic Fair in Hamburg in your future. Who knows what the future will bring? I mean, besides the people at the Experience Psychic Fair in Hamburg.

If I missed anything it's probably because I was chair racing in front of the building so

that's on me. Please send any additions to festivalfest@wgrz.com.

Festival Fest is still the best thing to happen to Monday since the three-day weekend and now the Official Festival Fest Chair is the greatest thing to happen to Twitter since the "@" sign.

Follow @ItsMeTheChair here!

Have a great week, gang!

