We begin with nice Canadians doing nice Canadian things over a cup or two of coffee.

What could be better?

Well, one of them is Ryan Gosling.

The other is Joelle Murray.

Hey girl.

Joelle is the owner of Grinder Coffee in Toronto's east end. She is really loved in her community and she has been on a mission to get Ryan Gosling to come visit her shop during the Toronto International Film Festival, which is happening right now.

She's had a cardboard cut out of him in the shop to promote the campaign but it paled in comparision when the real thing showed up.

For a little perspective here, Joelle's shop is about a 20 minute drive from the main festival area but the real Ryan Gosling made the trip, chatted with customers and Joelle reports he "smelled really good."

This got me wondering--who would we campaign to bring here to Channel 2? We have our picks. What are yours?

I know you guys woke up this morning wondering "What's Oscar de la Hoya been up to?"

Well, according to him "millions and millions" of people have told him over the years he should run for office so the boxing legend and former Olympian announced he's going to go ahead and run for president ...of the United States in 2020.

He says he'll run as a Democrat and believes his boxing experience and personal wealth could help sustain a campaign. De La Hoya also says he believes he can make a difference.

Whatever your politics, certainly we're past the point of thinking this is out of the realm of possibility.

Stay tuned, my fellow Americans.

Finally, you guys know that I don't a lot about the finer points of football but I do love pancakes and the two are coming together thanks to a high school coach in Georgia.

Darrian Carmichael has a unique way of rewarding his players when they deliver a big block or a "pancake block"--as it's known and as in--laying the opponent out flat. He gives them a shot of syrup.

So far the team has two wins, two losses this season.

Now again, I'm no expert but maybe something to consider this season here in Buffalo.

