Hawk Creek Wildlife Center hosting 'spooky safari' in October

WEST FALLS, N.Y. — With Halloween only a few weeks away, many local organizations are hosting events to celebrate the holiday early here in Western New York.

This weekend, the Hawk Creek Wildlife Center will host a "spooky safari" for the whole family. The event will take place on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will allow visitors to journey through the wild and explore Hawk Creek's trick or treat trail.

Visitors will be able to enjoy some Halloween inspired activities, meet the wildlife center's animal ambassadors and check out the flying bird demonstration. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is an animal rehabilitator and has about 100 permanent residents that are not suitable for re-release. Some of its permanent residents include a bald eagle, a Eurasian lynx, an Egyptian vulture, and much more. The wildlife center also offers educational programs.

Reservations are suggested and can be made online here. Proceeds from the event benefit Hawk Creek's continued mission to assist wildlife.