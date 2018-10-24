True confession: I have rarely been the person to plan a costume weeks or even months in advance. More often, I've been the person who doesn't plan on dressing up for Halloween, only to have to pull together a costume with just a few days or even hours notice.

With just a week to go until Halloween, I'm sharing my five simple tips to make costuming a breeze.

My biggest overall costume tip is this: commit to the outfit!

Whatever you are and whatever you're wearing, own the character and have fun! It goes a long way and it's a method that can appeal to everyone--even if you hate Halloween! Throw on a hoodie, sulk and eat Snickers. See? It's fun already.

If you do want to take a stab (a little seasonal humor there) at an actual costume, here are my five basic (generally no-hassle) tips:

1. Start with basic black. A simple base layer is a great start--you're most of a ninja, close to a witch, part of a pirate. It's a perfect basic palette to build your costume.

2. Add an accessory. If you have time to shop you can pick up just the simplest of items--an eye patch, a headband with ears attached, add sunglasses and you can be a spy. Pop the lenses out and get a Clark Kent vibe. Wigs really are a great option to transform quickly--just ask Patrick Hammer. (Also, see the video below.)

3. Thrift stores are always a great option for cheap costume inspiration but if you don't have time (or interest) to leave the house shop your closet.

Maybe there's something you already wanted to give away? Feel free to shred it up--instant zombie.

When your bride friend said you could wear that bridesmaid's dress again--she was right--add a sash and you're a pageant contestant. Grab some hairspray and you're on your way to 80s prom queen.

Movies are also a great inspiration. This is the one time of year you can wear your bathrobe and drink white Russians and everyone will know instantly you're "The Dude" instead of thinking you're just a loser.

4. Makeup does wonders. Red lipstick can help you look like everything from a movie star to a vampire. Pencils are great for drawing on scars or whiskers. They provide a quick transformation for not a lot of money.

5. Get creative but don't be a hero. Go to the Internet

I found a cute idea online--"When Life Hands You Lemons." Pair a yellow dress with a basket of lemons and nametag that just says "LIFE" and you're done!

Those are just a few ideas. It's fun to experiment and if you have last-minute tips ideas or costumes, we'd love to see them. Feel free to send them along.

© 2018 WGRZ