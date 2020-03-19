BUFFALO, N.Y. — People across the country are spending time inside their homes due to coronavirus concerns, and that's making the Hallmark Channel say, "we need a little Christmas." The network will air a special marathon of their Christmas movies beginning at noon on Friday, March 20th.

For the full line up, click here.

Keeping in the Christmas spirit, many people the country are have started to hang their Christmas lights back up, to offer people hope through this tough time.

In the sports world, the Carolina Hurricanes took the opportunity while the NHL is on a break from play to compliment all the other teams around the league on social media. Their kind words for the Buffalo Sabres had to do with the captain's style.

One of the most iconic buildings in the Buffalo skyline if offering people a chance to put their own spin on the architecture. Shea's Performing Arts Center released a printable illustration of their Main Street building for people to color and share on social media with #SheasLovesBuffalo.

