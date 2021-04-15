Growing Business: Russell's Tree & Shrub Farm

Russell’s Tree & Shrub Farm is a nursery on Transit Road in Amherst.
They specialize in trees and bushes.
Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill talked to them about a very common problem that homeowners have when planting a new tree or shrub. People too often will select a tree which is not a good fit for the location selected. Some trees thrive in the sun, while other prefer shade. Some trees prefer wet soil, and some prefer dry.
Remember to buy local, and talk to local growing experts, before selecting something beautiful to grow on your property this spring.