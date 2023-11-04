Gowns for Prom returns to Shea's for the first time since the pandemic

The program provide free dresses, shoes, and jewelry to thousands of students a year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're used to seeing elaborate sets and costumes on stage at Shea's, but once a year, racks and racks of colorful prom dresses fill the massive space at the iconic theater.

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, Colvin Cleaners is bringing back their popular Gowns for Prom program for the next three days.

"There's no better view for an event like this," Vice President Chris Billoni said. "The students who do come here, it's not just a little giveaway. It is an experience."

Interested high school students must sign up for an appointment through the event website. They can then bring one parent or guardian to help them try on and choose a dress, shoes, and accessories to take home for their prom.

This year, Reeds Jenss is also giving each student a piece of jewelry to comlpete their look.

The Billoni family promises a fresh selection of gowns each day of the event.

"Shout out to my mom Cindy," Chris said. "She is the queen of this program and she always makes sure that even if you come on the last day, there are still dresses being brought out to the stage. So don't worry about when your appointment is. There will be thousands to select from and we can't wait to see you."

Gowns for Proms runs from Tuesday, April 11 - Thursday, April 13.