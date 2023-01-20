Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre is restored and adding new events

Gorgeous Southern Tier Venue Welcomes WNYers Back to the Theatre

Example video title will go here for this video

GOWANDA, N.Y. — Gowanda's Hollywood Theatre, nearly a century year old, is an architecturally beautiful venue near the border of Erie and Cattaraugus counties. It fell into disrepair over the decades. But in the 1990s an effort to restore it began, with some stops and starts along the way.

Twenty five years later, Gowanda and the surrounding area can take tremendous pride in its newly restored Hollywood Theatre.

It is12,000 square feet, and lovely inside. Built in the 1930s for vaudeville and it evolved into a movie house. Over the decades, attendance waned. But 5 million dollars later, some from a grant, and some from the community, and the 25 year project is done, and the event calendar is filling up.

Now this is where WNYers can help the effort: Go have a night at the theater!