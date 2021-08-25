Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary hosting 'Wild Wing Festival' on Sunday

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary is hosting a "Wild Wing Festival" on Sunday, August 29, offering rare access to its aviaries.

DELEVAN, N.Y. — Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary is a huge netted aviary located in northern Cattaraugus County.

It houses 750 ducks, geese and swans from all over the world. Many species are endangered.

The not-for-profit relies on fundraisers to help feed the birds and maintain the property, but the COVID-19 pandemic has denied them the opportunity for 18 months.

On Sunday, August 29, the public in invited to enter the normally closed aviaries. A fun fundraiser called "Wild Wing Fest" offers music, guided tours, and food for sale. Admission is $5.