Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary hosting 'Wild Wing Festival' on Sunday

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary is hosting a "Wild Wing Festival" on Sunday, August 29, offering rare access to its aviaries.

DELEVAN, N.Y. — Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary is a huge netted aviary located in northern Cattaraugus County. 

It houses 750 ducks, geese and swans from all over the world. Many species are endangered. 

The not-for-profit relies on fundraisers to help feed the birds and maintain the property, but the COVID-19 pandemic has denied them the opportunity for 18 months. 

On Sunday, August 29, the public in invited to enter the normally closed aviaries. A fun fundraiser called "Wild Wing Fest" offers music, guided tours, and food for sale. Admission is $5. 

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary is located at 5067 Townline Road in
Delevan, NY. For more information about Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, click here.

   

