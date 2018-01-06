There are no shells, no banana peels.

No overly-sized plumber hats.

But that hasn't stopped the story of Clifton Hill's newest attraction from going viral over the past half-year.

And now, go-kart fans can test the hype for themselves.

The Niagara Speedway in Niagara Falls, Ontario is now officially open to the public, drawing comparisons to the incredibly popular Mario Kart video game franchise.

Joel Noden, Director of Marketing at HOCO Fun by the Falls, said they never built their raceway with that comparison in mind.

"Well, we don't hate it," Noden laughed. "We actually traveled across the U.S., New Jersey to Texas basically, never found one that really fit what we were after... So really we kind of put together about 3 or 4 different tracks, and threw it on a piece of paper, tossed it to a bunch of architects and engineers and said, Can you build this?"

And build it they did.

The park is open 7 days a week, starting each day at 10:00am.

For more details, check out their website at: https://www.cliftonhill.com/attractions/niagara-speedway

