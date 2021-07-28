Genesee County Fair in full swing

After a weekend without, the rides are now ready.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Fair started last weekend without rides due to a scheduling conflict. However, the merry-go-round, ferris wheel, and the other dizzying attractions now are up and running.

The fair, located in the town of Batavia, continues through Saturday, July 31.

Kevin O'Neill took Daybreak viewers on a tour, featuring some of the animal friends and attractions you'll see at the Genesee County Fair.

For many, the main event is the Demolition Derby Friday night. Tickets are still available. They also have "Kids' Days," with unlimited rides, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.