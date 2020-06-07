Gardens Buffalo Niagara introduces month-long celebration with virtual and in-person events

Garden Walk Buffalo is usually the final weekend of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — July is usually Garden Walk month in Buffalo, with the annual event taking place the last weekend of the month. This year, the organizers are stretching the celebration into a month-long event, with a mix of virtual activities and some in-person events as well.

Garden Walk Buffalo usually attracts between sixty and seventy thousand people to the city, many of them from out of town. Back in May, organizers decided that wouldn't be safe to do this year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, they'll publish new content on their website and social media pages every single day of July, including interviews with professional gardeners, backyard tours of private gardens usually featured on the self-guided tour.

For people still looking for that in-person experience, there will also be some options. There will be open garden tours of about 70 private gardens on Thursdays and Fridays, as well as front yard garden strolls on Sundays.

"If they want to get out to do something, it would be our Sunday tours that we'll be releasing for these different neighborhoods," Vice President Jim Charlier told 2 On Your Side. "We're crossing the divide of Main Street and making sure that the East Side is well represented. There's some beautiful gardens over there. So you'll be able to see a bunch of the gardens over that way. So there's plenty to see for that, that's just front yard gardens."