'Enchanted Winter Escape' opens at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

"Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape" officially opens Thursday evening, showcasing a unique display of lights throughout the Botanical Gardens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is bringing back one of its popular exhibits, allowing Western New Yorkers to temporarily escape the cold and snow, and instead enjoy a mini getaway through a warm tropical paradise surrounded by lights.

"Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape" officially opens Thursday evening, showcasing a unique display of lights throughout the Botanical Gardens. The exhibit is open on select days from January until March, allowing visitors to wander through the gardens at night. You can view a complete list of days and times the exhibit is open by clicking here.

The Botanical Gardens plans on having themed days and weeks during the exhibit. Some of the themes include "Love Week" from February 12 to February 19 and "Kids Week" from February 21 to February 25.

Several themed days are planned during Love Week, including "Thurs-Date Nights" on February 3, 10 and 17, "Singles Night" on February 15, and "Love is Love Night" on February 16. For those 21 years old and older who attend Thurs-Date Nights or Singles Night will be able to purchase beer or wine for their stroll through the gardens.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13.50 for seniors, $13.50 for students, and $7.50 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids who are 2 years old or younger get in for free but must have a ticket. Members of the Botanical Gardens get discounted rates.

Guests must get their tickets online in advance, walk-ins may be turned away if the Botanical Gardens reaches visitor capacity. E-tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

The Botanical Gardens also notes that all visitors, staff and volunteers must wear masks inside the gardens at all times, regardless of vaccination status.