From Hamburg to Hollywood, dancer makes a splash on the big screen

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg dancer is living out his Hollywood dream and looking forward to the future.

"I've just never seen myself doing something else, so I was like, this is what it is, this is what I am doing. And then, I finally one day was like, I am going to LA," Danny DiCesare, a former dancer for Future Dance said.

DiCesare has always been a performer.

"Like I remember dancing in diapers outside in the rain. I grew up in North Boston, when it was raining and I had an umbrella, I was singing, 'Singing in the Rain.' I credit to my grandma who has shown me all these iconic musicals," he said.

Then, he started dancing with "Future Dance" when he was 8-years-old up until high school. He use to create different types of plays and musicals right in his neighborhood.

"We had a stage built in both of our houses, it sounds really extra but it is true and our family would come and watch our shows," he said.

Today, DiCesare has been in eight commercials, 10 live shows, and 12 music videos. Most recent, Katy Perry's "When I'm Gone" music video, which was released during halftime of this year's college football playoff national championship. It was directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

He was booked for the music video but didn't know until he was in the rehearsal.

"Then the choreographer, Sean Bankhead, amazing, comes in and he's like, do you know what this is for. He tells us, internally, we were screaming, fangirling running around in circles. Externally, we were like, 'oh. Cool, wow.'" he said.

He credits his success to his family, but also Denise and Gino Vaccaro, the owners of the studio.

"They did it before they moved to L.A. They booked a bunch of jobs out here and they really know the industry," he said.

Under their guidance, "I was lucky to sign with an agent as soon as I got here, because of Gino and Denise."

Dicesare would tell his younger self to not give up.

"And the way that some people treat you like you are younger is not the way that everyone is going to treat you and that has nothing to do with you and has everything to do with them," he said. "Just keep going, do what you love, and put on blinders and go for it. Stop doubting yourself, because you can do it. You just have to believe."

The best way to find out what special projects he is working on is to follow him on his Instagram: @dannydicesare.