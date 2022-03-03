Friendship Factory opens in Amherst

The interactive play place caters to kids through age 8.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new factory has opened up in Amherst, and what do they make? Friends. They make friends there.

The Friendship Factory is now open on Hopkins Road in Amherst, across the street from Williamsville North. The interactive play place was started by two moms who wanted to give little ones more to do, especially when the weather's not so nice.

When you walk into the Friendship Factory, the first thing you see is a giant two level castle of fun. Up top is an obstacle course to challenge the youngsters, and down below has a ball pit, as well as a short agility course.

There's also a toddler infant area for babies and parents.

In addition, the Friendship Factory has a café for kids with snacks and drinks. They also have a rock wall and have tables to play with trucks and dinosaurs. Kids can play on their own, or have lots of fun with moms and dads here.

Masked and unmasked children play here happily together. However, there is no mask requirement.

The Friendship Factory is open everyday at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.