Fresh fruit and farm friends waiting for you at the annual Niagara County Fair

The Niagara County Fair continues through the weekend.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Kevin O'Neill took Channel 2 viewers to the Niagara County Fair in Lockport on Thursday morning.

From thrilling rides and live entertainment to mouthwatering food and agricultural showcases, the fair promises a day of family fun and excitement. Delight in the sights, sounds, and flavors as you explore the diverse exhibits and interact with friendly animals.

Don't miss the captivating shows and interactive activities for all ages.

The fair is very proud of its rich history with 4-H kids. There are several shows a day with young men and women showing off their prized farm animals.

Join us at the fairgrounds today through Sunday for an unforgettable experience that celebrates the heart and soul of Niagara County's fertile history of agriculture. Peaches, apples, cherries, and a lot more are grown seasonally in Niagara County.

Be part of the tradition, and create cherished memories at the Niagara County Fair.