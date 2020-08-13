Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House landscape draws visitors looking for a new outdoor experience

The historic home is open to small group tours, but you don't even have to go inside to appreciate the architecture.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House is one of the most iconic and intriguing landmarks in Buffalo. It recently reopened for small group tours five days a week, but you don't actually have to go inside the home to experience the history and architecture. The landscape alone has been a big draw this summer.

The grounds outside the complex on Jewett Parkway recently underwent a major restoration, and this is its first summer in full bloom. The landscape now looks the way the architect envisioned it when he designed the home more than 100 years ago.

The Martin House is offering 90-minute guided tours of the grounds, but they're also open to the public to explore on their own. Director of Education Gina Miano says it's a free option for families to keep in mind, at a time when people are looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors.

"There's so many different areas of the landscape," she told 2 On Your Side. "There's landscape in every aspect of the 1.5 acres of the Martin House. So it's been really great, and I also feel like it's a wonderful opportunity for people who maybe have never been to the Martin House to just drive over, take 10 minutes and walk around the outside and kind of experience it because it's something that you can do. You don't have to buy a ticket, just kind of come and engage with the landscape and the outside of the house."

The Albright-Knox's new public art sculptures by Jun Kaneko are also installed throughout the home's grounds, adding to the overall experience. They'll be up until next year.