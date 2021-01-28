Francesca's "Restaurant Impossible" episode out Thursday night

You can stream the episode, called "Bogged Down in Buffalo," starting 9 p.m. Thursday on Discovery+.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have visited Francesca's since their grand re-opening back in October, but now you'll be able to see how their "Restaurant Impossible" makeover all unfolded.

Back in the fall, Food Network producers reached out to owner Steve Marchione about the possibility of filming at his restaurant on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, which he has owned since 2009.

After a two hour phone call about some of the struggles his business has faced over the years, they decided to book him for an episode.

Filming lasted only a few days in October. In that time, the show's Host, Chef Robert Irvine, and his crew completely transformed the restaurant, including a remodel of the dining room, a menu redesign, and a little work on the owner himself, too.

"At first, me and Robert didn't get along too well," Marchione told 2 On Your Side.

"He was a little rough, and you'll see if you watch the show I'm probably going to look like a crazy person for just a second. We had our differences, but he actually has a way of flipping your mindset through shock, and really getting you to see things in a different light, which is all in the end is all good and it's all for my benefit, and my children."

BEFORE ➡️➡️AFTER



Here's a sneak preview of Francesca's episode of "Restaurant Impossible" - which is available to stream on Discovery+ starting at 9 tonight.



Hear from the owner about how the transformation went further than just a remodel on Daybreak this morning 🍝📺 pic.twitter.com/urrTo5Dh0K — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) January 28, 2021

Marchione says in the months since filming, his labor and food costs went down thanks to the changes Chef Robert made during his visit.