Fowler's Chocolates & FeedMore WNY team up for National Sponge Candy Day

During the month of September, Fowler's will donate a dollar to FeedMore WNY for every pound of sponge candy sold.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not only is September 21 National Sponge Candy Day, it's also the start of sponge candy season.

During the summer months, the sponge absorbs the humidity in the air, making the golden filling gooey instead of crunchy. The cool and crisp, temperatures of fall make conditions perfect for Fowler's to ramp up production at their central facility on River Rock Drive in Buffalo.

They make more 500 pounds of sponge candy a day during the peak season.

Fowler's has teamed up with FeedMore WNY to celebrate National Sponge Candy Day this year.

"All September long, every pound of sponge candy purchased in stores or online at Fowler's Chocolates, a dollar will be donated to help FeedMore WNY and our neighbors facing food insecurity," FeedMore's Public Relations Manager Catherine Schick said. "So it's a really sweet deal. It's a chance to turn every bite of sponge candy into an act of kindness for our neighbors in need."

"FeedMore is a fantastic organization," Fowler's Controller Derek Marks said. "We love our customers. They do a fantastic job supporting us, and we wanted to do a little something to give back to the Western New York community as well, and support them after they've supported us for all these years."

All Fowler's stores are also collecting donations for FeedMore WNY. If you bring in a non-perishable item, you will receive a discount of 10% off your order.