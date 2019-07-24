BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost half of Niagara Falls residents are living with an income below 200 percent of the poverty level. For a family of three, that's about $42,6600. In the community, close to forty percent of families with children fall below the federal poverty level rates, which range from $21,300 for a family of three to $25,750 for a family of four.

Many times, people living in poverty aren't able to take advantage of the resources available to them in their communities because they simply aren't aware they exist.

Project Connect Niagara seeks to bring agencies offering healthcare, career assistance, and more to people who could use the help.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry and Dining Room, located at 939 Ontario Avenue in Niagara Falls. Some of the services will also be set up at the Amtrak station, located at 825 Depot Avenue West.