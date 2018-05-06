You don't need me to tell you that when you open your news feed these days, you can find a big mess. There is a lot of back and forth, a lot of discord. That's exactly why you may need me to bring you things like the talent show performance of Adam Kornowski.

Adam, 10, is from Minnesota. He's in the fourth grade and you have to hear his stunning rendition of John Lennon's Imagine.

His mom posted a video on Facebook. She wrote that there was not a dry eye in the house and that Adam got a standing ovation.This video has now been viewed more than 10-million times.

For his part, Adam has said piano is something he does for fun and that his dad told him that this is his 15 minutes of fame so he should enjoy it.

A musical mystery may have been solved by a celebrity internet sleuth.

Fans have long been confused by the Backstreet Boys song I Want It that Way. Is it a love song or a breakup song, some of the lyrics just don't make sense.

Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen recently decided to get to the bottom of it.

Here's her tweet.

And The Backstreet Boys responded.

My head hurts too, you guys. Long story short--it looks like the Backstreet Boys just want you to be happy, okay? So take that with you into the day.

