BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's resurgence has inspired many people to launch their own businesses, but when they're just starting out, they may not have the resources to afford the overhead costs of a physical storefront.

The Queen City Pop Up program allows entrepreneurs to operate a brick-and-mortar location rent-free for two months, while filling vacant storefronts downtown.

This summer's cycle features four female-owned businesses, all selling their own creations. There's handmade jewelry, an organic skincare line, a local children's author, and a gourmet popcorn shop. The four women share two storefronts in the Market Arcade, and they've all reported a boost in sales since opening at the beginning of this month.

The owner of Buffalo Boho, Judi Mohn-Griggs, is having so much success with her jewelry business, she's applied for a full-time lease in the building.

"This is the only time outside of the holidays when my storefront experience is better than online, which is the reverse of what things are supposed to be," she explained. "When you've got something that's beautiful and tactile, it's so much better to be able to see the people and talk to them about it, so I love being here."

Of the 33 businesses who have passed through the Queen City Pop Up program since it launched by Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, Buffalo Place and Working for Downtown several years ago, eight now have permanent locations in the city, including two right in the Market Arcade building (Rust Belt Love and the Buffalo Barkery).

The four businesses are open through August 31st during regular business hours: Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from noon-4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.buffalourbandevelopment.com.